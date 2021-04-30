Statements on Bill Nelson's Senate Confirmation as NASA Administrator

|
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following are statements from Sen. Bill Nelson and acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk on Thursday's U.S. Senate confirmation of Nelson as the 14th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration:
"I am honored by the President's nomination and the Senate vote," Nelson said. "I will try to merit that trust. Onward and upward!"
"I'm happy to welcome Bill to the NASA family," said Jurczyk. "It's been an amazing year for NASA and our commercial and international partners, and I look forward to working with Bill and the Biden-Harris Administration to build on the incredible momentum we've built so far. It has been an honor to serve as acting administrator, but it's the NASA workforce that makes the agency one-of-a-kind. Thank you for all you do to advance NASA's critical missions."
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
