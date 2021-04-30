SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1019 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’390 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
30.04.2021 02:00:00

Statements on Bill Nelson's Senate Confirmation as NASA Administrator

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following are statements from Sen. Bill Nelson and acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk on Thursday's U.S. Senate confirmation of Nelson as the 14th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration:

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

"I am honored by the President's nomination and the Senate vote," Nelson said. "I will try to merit that trust. Onward and upward!"

"I'm happy to welcome Bill to the NASA family," said Jurczyk. "It's been an amazing year for NASA and our commercial and international partners, and I look forward to working with Bill and the Biden-Harris Administration to build on the incredible momentum we've built so far. It has been an honor to serve as acting administrator, but it's the NASA workforce that makes the agency one-of-a-kind. Thank you for all you do to advance NASA's critical missions."

