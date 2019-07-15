Statement - Water Treatment Investment to improve conditions in Southwestern Ontario

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on today's announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, a Crown corporation that works with governments and the private sector to transform the way infrastructure is planned, funded and delivered.

"We welcome the announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank to invest up to $20 million to expand and upgrade the Township of Mapleton's clean water and wastewater treatment systems.



This investment reflects our Government's priority to invest in modern, green and resilient public infrastructure that results in cleaner, safer water and healthier, more livable communities for Canadians. This project will increase access to clean drinking water for Mapleton residents and improve the township's capacity to treat wastewater to a higher standard, which helps safeguard the health of Mapleton residents and protect the lakes, rivers, and natural environments that they all enjoy.

This investment is the Bank's first initiative that pilots how the Bank can support smaller, transformative projects to potentially attract private capital and to advance the new partnership model. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, the Bank enables more infrastructure to be built, contributes to Canada's long-term economic growth and supports the creation of good, well-paying jobs for the middle class."

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada