15.07.2019 17:58:00

Statement - Water Treatment Investment to improve conditions in Southwestern Ontario

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on today's announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, a Crown corporation that works with governments and the private sector to transform the way infrastructure is planned, funded and delivered.

"We welcome the announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank to invest up to $20 million to expand and upgrade the Township of Mapleton's clean water and wastewater treatment systems.

This investment reflects our Government's priority to invest in modern, green and resilient public infrastructure that results in cleaner, safer water and healthier, more livable communities for Canadians. This project will increase access to clean drinking water for Mapleton residents and improve the township's capacity to treat wastewater to a higher standard, which helps safeguard the health of Mapleton residents and protect the lakes, rivers, and natural environments that they all enjoy.

This investment is the Bank's first initiative that pilots how the Bank can support smaller, transformative projects to potentially attract private capital and to advance the new partnership model. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, the Bank enables more infrastructure to be built, contributes to Canada's long-term economic growth and supports the creation of good, well-paying jobs for the middle class."

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

 

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
14:17
Ölpreise kurzfristig unterstützt, langfristig droht Gegenwind
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Fintechs
09:32
Pharmawerte belasten SMI
06:18
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur weitet sich aus / Geberit – Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Neuer BMW-Chef gesucht: Über diese Kandidaten wird spekuliert
SMI und DAX schliesen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Grün-Rot-Rot kommt im BamS-Sonntagstrend auf eine Mehrheit
Lufthansa-Chef warnt vor Kollaps des Flughafens Zürich als Hub
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: So entwickeln sich die wichtigesten Cyberdevisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliesen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex haben den Montagshandel mit Zuwächsen beendet. Zum Wochenauftakt notierten die asiatischen Indizes in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB