SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
07.11.2020 00:25:00

Statement - Revamped CanExport program will help small agri-food businesses

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - "In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, this week the Government of Canada announced the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service's CanExport SMEs program is pivoting to better support small- and medium-sized businesses by covering some of the costs associated with developing and expanding their e-commerce presence, attending virtual trade shows and other business-to-business events and, help them to navigate new COVID-19-related trade barriers. 

CanExport SMEs offers small- and medium-sized businesses up to $75,000 to assist with international market development activities in markets where they have little to no sales. Since international travel is currently restricted due to COVID-19, these new measures will help many of the agri-food businesses continue to promote their products internationally. 

These expansions are key for the thousands of small agriculture and agri-food businesses from across the country who continue trying to break into global markets amid COVID-19.

Since we opened the CanExport SMEs program to small agri-food businesses in August 2019, it has already supported 173 agricultural small businesses with over $6 million in funding.

The Government of Canada has a goal of reaching $75 billion in agri-food exports by 2025, and we are supporting our entrepreneurs in the industry to help reach that target. Through recent trade deals, agri-food businesses now have preferential access to 2/3 of the world market. We also recently launched a refresh of our Canada Brand marketing initiative to use new graphics and tools for today's digital platforms.

Canada has the ability to be breadbasket of the world. We will continue to put in place the tools and support needed for agri-food businesses of all sizes to take advantage of the many opportunities in markets around the world.

Just as many agri-food businesses are adjusting to the lost opportunity normally offered by dozens of key trade shows abroad, the Government of Canada is adapting to deliver the support they need to marketing their high-quality products.

I encourage the many hard-working owners and managers of small- and medium-sized agri-food businesses to look into this program and apply today!"

Additional links

  • CanExport news release
  • COVID-19 Industry update
  • Canada Brand news release
  • Infographic to measures for the ag sector

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht - Aktie etwas schwächer
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie wenig bewegt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit