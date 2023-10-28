Statement regarding tragic accident in Kazakhstan

28 October 2023, 10:20 CET



ArcelorMittal can confirm that earlier on the 28th October, a tragic accident occurred at its Kostenco coal mine. As at this time, 25 of our employees are confirmed dead with a further 21 still missing. 206 people were safely evacuated to the surface. No words can adequately convey the devastation the company feels following this accident. Everything that can be done to support the families who have lost loved ones through this deeply painful time will be done.



ArcelorMittal can also confirm, as communicated earlier today by the government of Kazakhstan, that the two parties have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

ArcelorMittal is committed to completing this transaction as soon as possible in order to minimise disruption to the greatest extent possible. Both parties are very much focused on an outcome that is in the best interests of the people who work at the steel plant and iron-ore and coal mines, as well as the communities the operations support. Further statements will be made as appropriate.

