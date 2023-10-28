Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'327 -0.4%  SPI 13'508 -0.4%  Dow 32'418 -1.1%  DAX 14'687 -0.3%  Euro 0.9527 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'014 -0.9%  Gold 2'007 1.1%  Bitcoin 30'533 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9022 0.0%  Öl 90.4 2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Logitech2575132Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343
Top News
Kryptoanleger aufgepasst: So steht es um die Sicherheit von Krypto-Börsen
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Samstagvormittag am Rohstoffmarkt
Top-Skills bei Bewerbung: Diese fünf Fähigkeiten sollten Job-Anwärter besitzen
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
ArcelorMittal Aktie [Valor: 36780521 / ISIN: LU1598757687]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.10.2023 10:21:09

Statement regarding tragic accident in Kazakhstan

finanzen.net zero ArcelorMittal-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ArcelorMittal
23.51 CHF -6.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

28 October 2023, 10:20 CET

ArcelorMittal can confirm that earlier on the 28th October, a tragic accident occurred at its Kostenco coal mine. As at this time, 25 of our employees are confirmed dead with a further 21 still missing.  206 people were safely evacuated to the surface. No words can adequately convey the devastation the company feels following this accident.  Everything that can be done to support the families who have lost loved ones through this deeply painful time will be done. 

ArcelorMittal can also confirm, as communicated earlier today by the government of Kazakhstan, that the two parties have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

ArcelorMittal is committed to completing this transaction as soon as possible in order to minimise disruption to the greatest extent possible.  Both parties are very much focused on an outcome that is in the best interests of the people who work at the steel plant and iron-ore and coal mines, as well as the communities the operations support.  Further statements will be made as appropriate. 

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while Iron Ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ArcelorMittal

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.10.23 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.10.23 ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.10.23 ArcelorMittal Equal Weight Barclays Capital
03.10.23 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
03.10.23 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
27.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'750.00 19.38
Short 11'000.00 13.23
Short 11'331.70 8.96 9XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'326.66 27.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 9'945.64 19.81 BCSSMU
Long 9'658.83 13.83 SMIFBU
Long 9'274.00 8.73 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie dennoch tief im Minus: Santhera erzielt mit US-Zulassung für Vamorolon Durchbruch
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Weitere US-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo erhalten
Roche-Aktie, Nestlé-Aktie & Co.: Zu diesen Titeln rät BLKB-Anlagechefin Fabienne Hockenjos-Erni
Amazon-Aktie gefragt: Amazon schlägt Gewinnerwartungen
Holcim-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Holcim hat im Sommerquartal trotz weniger Umsatz mehr Gewinn gemacht
Sanofi-Aktie zweistellig schwächer: Sanofi denkt über Spin-Off von Consumer-Healthcare Business nach
Zwei Wochen nach verpatztem IPO: So schlägt sich die Birkenstock-Aktie an der Börse
Weit entfernt von selbstsicher: Analyst kritisiert Elon Musks Verhalten bei der Vorlage der enttäuschenden Tesla-Bilanz
SMI und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Worauf Cathie Wood bei KI-Titeln achtet: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien setzt die ARK Invest-Chefin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit