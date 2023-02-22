SMI 11'314 0.3%  SPI 14'535 0.2%  Dow 33'171 0.1%  DAX 15'371 -0.2%  Euro 0.9873 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.3%  Gold 1'838 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'256 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9270 0.0%  Öl 82.3 -0.6% 
22.02.2023 15:26:19

Statement regarding recent press speculation

Euronext NV
79.26 CHF 0.28%

Statement regarding recent press speculation

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 22 February 2023 – Euronext notes recent press speculation regarding a potential offer from Euronext for Allfunds and confirms that it has submitted an indicative offer to the Board of Allfunds and is in active discussions with Allfunds largest shareholders. This indicative offer is conditional, amongst other things, on reaching agreement with existing largest shareholders in Allfunds.

This indicative offer is currently under consideration by the Board of Allfunds and Euronext reserves the right to amend its terms. There can be no certainty that this will lead to an offer being made. A further announcement will be made as and when required.


CONTACT ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen+33 1 70 48 24 27ir@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak+33 1 70 48 26 33ir@euronext.com 
CONTACTS MEDIAmediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe)+33 1 70 48 24 45parispressoffice@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam)+31 20 721 41 33maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels)+32 2 620 15 50pbrabant@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon)+351 210 600 614smachado@euronext.com
Andrea Monzani (Europe/Milan/Rome)+39 02 72 42 62 13Italypressoffice@euronext.com
Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund (Oslo)+47 41 69 59 10clsegerlund@euronext.com
Sarah Mound (Paris/Dublin)+33 1 70 48 24 45parispressoffice@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2023, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

