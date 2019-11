Statement Regarding FCA and the UAW Reaching Tentative Agreement

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA confirms that the Company and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract. Further details will be provided at a later date.



