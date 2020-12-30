SMI 10’733 0.5%  SPI 13’360 0.3%  Dow 30’521 0.6%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0857 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’574 -0.2%  Gold 1’884 0.3%  Bitcoin 24’747 2.3%  Dollar 0.8835 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 0.1% 
30.12.2020 17:05:00

Statement on the U.K. authorization of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is aware that the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued an authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca.

Health Canada has been reviewing AstraZeneca's vaccine since it was submitted on October 1, 2020, and is expediting the review of COVID-19 vaccines. This is being done through rolling submissions, where data is being reviewed as it becomes available from the manufacturer. Rolling submissions allow for shorter review times without compromising safety, efficacy and quality, as part of the Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19, which was signed on September 16, 2020.

There is still information and data to be provided by AstraZeneca for review. Health Canada cannot provide a definite timeline for the completion of the review at this time. 

The Department is working closely with international regulators, including the U.K. MHRA, to share information and data on vaccines currently under review.

Health Canada is working hard to give Canadians access to COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible without compromising its safety, efficacy and quality standards. Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is a top priority.

On December 9, Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Health Canada subsequently authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine, on December 23, manufactured by Moderna.

SOURCE Health Canada

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.87
1.69 %
Roche Hldg G 310.30
1.09 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.30
0.66 %
LafargeHolcim 48.69
0.52 %
The Swatch Grp 242.10
0.46 %
Givaudan 3’733.00
-0.08 %
Swisscom 478.30
-0.15 %
UBS Group 12.51
-0.16 %
Sika 242.80
-0.25 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’043.50
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:01
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:07
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
29.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
Kursplus von 35'000 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Darum steigt der Euro auf den höchsten Stand seit Frühjahr 2018
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien -38 Prozent
Credit Suisse gibt Verwaltung von Aktienpaket an umstrittenem Minenbetreiber ab - Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Wal Street letztlich etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
VW-Betriebsratschef: Vorstand muss besser planen - Neues VW-Elektroauto ID.4 kommt nach Neujahr in den Verkauf - Aktie etwas tiefer
Nach Rekordhoch der Apple-Aktie nehmen Anleger Gewinne mit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leicht im Plus -- SMI etwas stärker -- DAX beendet Handelsjahr tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Die US-amerikanischen Märkte weisen geringe Gewinne aus. Der heimische Markt notiert am Mittwoch etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen. An den Märken in Asien wurden am Mittwoch überwiegend Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit