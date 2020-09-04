04.09.2020 01:15:00

Statement on Inaugural Meeting of the Postal Service's Expanded Election Mail Task Force

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postal Service's Expanded Election Mail Task Force, which was recently announced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to enhance already-existing Election Mail efforts, held its inaugural meeting today. The meeting was productive and included the leadership of all four of the major unions of the Postal Service, as well as the leaders of our management associations.

The Task Force members reviewed current plans to ensure and affirm that the Postal Service is prepared to deliver on the election. All parties at the meeting are fully focused on the mission and the importance of ensuring the election remains the number one priority for the more than 630,000 employees of the Postal Service.

"The meeting reaffirmed my faith that the Postal Service is fully ready, willing and committed to deliver the nation's Election Mail timely and securely," said the Postmaster General, "and our organization is completely aligned on fulfilling our important role in the democratic process." 

