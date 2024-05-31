|
10.06.2024 18:32:50
Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 2024-05-31
June 10, 2024
Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
|Stop date of information
|Total number of shares forming the share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|May 31, 2024
|8.937.085
|
Gross total voting rights:
15.432.705
Net* total voting rights:
15.375.594
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights
