Statement of Donald C. Fry, President and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee, of "historic" agreement to keep Preakness in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a historic agreement that preserves two iconic traditions in the State of Maryland - the running of the Preakness at Pimlico and the horse racing industry. The City of Baltimore and the Stronach Group should be commended for their hard work and persistence in finding common ground for the benefit of the citizens of Baltimore and the State of Maryland."

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) is a regional organization of business and civic leaders that includes businesses, nonprofit organizations and educational and civic institutions. It is the leading voice for the private sector in the Baltimore region on issues relating to economic growth, job creation, workforce development, transportation, the business climate and quality of life. The GBC's membership is comprised of over 500 member organizations, including large, mid-size and small companies, nonprofits, educational institutions and foundations in the Greater Baltimore region.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-donald-c-fry-president-and-ceo-greater-baltimore-committee-of-historic-agreement-to-keep-preakness-in-baltimore-300932653.html

SOURCE Greater Baltimore Committee

