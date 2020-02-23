23.02.2020 16:22:00

Statement - Minister of Transport celebrates National Aviation Day

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, issued today this statement regarding National Aviation Day:

"Aviation is an integral part of Canadian life. From visiting friends and family, to travelling for business, or getting goods to market, Canadians rely on a safe and efficient aviation system to support and sustain our vibrant communities. Today, we celebrate our rich history in aviation and our world-renowned reputation as a global leader for aviation safety.

"February 23 marks the anniversary of Canada's first powered flight in Canada, when, in 1909, pilot J.A.D. McCurdy flew the Silver Dart nearly 800 metres in Baddeck, Nova Scotia. This first flight over 100 years ago paved the way for today's dedicated aviation and commercial pilots to connect people and move goods safely and quickly across our country and around the world.

"Canada has one of the safest air transportation systems in the world. This high standard of safety could not be achieved without the airline and airport employees, flight crews, engineers, air traffic controllers and maintenance workers who help maintain the safety and security of aviation for all Canadians.

"On this National Aviation Day, I am pleased to invite our youth to discover the fascinating world of aviation and encourage them to consider a career in Canadian aviation, where there are many interesting and rewarding fields of work to explore.

"Please join me in celebrating the many people throughout Canada's aviation history and in the aviation community who were instrumental in shaping Canada's aviation safety, strength and success."

