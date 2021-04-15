 Statement - Minister of Transport applauds NAV CANADA's decision to continue all air navigation services to Canadian communities | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’199 0.4%  SPI 14’300 0.3%  Dow 34’022 0.9%  DAX 15’255 0.3%  Euro 1.1039 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’993 0.4%  Gold 1’766 1.7%  Bitcoin 57’981 0.0%  Dollar 0.9218 -0.1%  Öl 66.8 0.8% 
15.04.2021 21:01:00

Statement - Minister of Transport applauds NAV CANADA's decision to continue all air navigation services to Canadian communities

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, issued this statement today to acknowledge NAV CANADA's decision to maintain air traffic control service to several Canadian communities, including Whitehorse, Yukon, Prince George, British Columbia, Fort McMurray, Alberta, Regina, Saskatchewan, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Windsor, Ontario and Saint Jean, Quebec:

"As Canada's Minister of Transport, I am pleased to see that NAV CANADA has committed to no closures at air traffic control towers or flight service stations, as well as at northern and remote locations, across the country.

"I also welcome NAV CANADA's commitment to maintaining a continuous dialogue with their employees, stakeholders and communities as Canada's air transport sector responds to the ongoing pandemic. Maintaining appropriate service in our local communities will allow NAV CANADA to continue to provide air navigation services required to support industry today and throughout the recovery.

"The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners to respond to these challenging times, and we will build back better. As always, we will work together to ensure the safety of Canadians and the travelling public."

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This statement may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:10 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
12:22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
09:56 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Varta - jetzt entdecken
08:36 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
06:43 Weekly-Hits: China – Langfristiges Wachstumspotenzial / Logitech, Sonova, Temenos – Technologie “Made in Switzerland”
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie zieht an: Erwartungen im ersten Quartal übertroffen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft
Coinbase-Börsengang erfolgreich: Starker erster Handelstag auf dem Börsenparkett
Relief Therapeutics bleibt auch 2020 in Verlustzone - Aktie fällt
Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie steigt
Bitcoin erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX fällt bis Handelsende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Deutsche Bank: Das spricht momentan gegen eine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Wall Street legt zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Krypto-Bulle Mike Novogratz kauft Facebook-Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit