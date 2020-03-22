22.03.2020 01:00:00

Statement: McDonald's Canada to close dining rooms and stop take-out service; Drive-Thru and McDelivery remain available

TORONTO, March 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Our response to COVID-19 is evolving quickly across our restaurants and communities. We have teams working around the clock to continue to adapt our procedures and protocols to reflect guidance from the respective governments, health authorities as well as feedback from our restaurant employees and guests, whose health and well-being remain our highest priority.

McDonald's Canada (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

With our people, our guests and our communities in mind,  we have made the decision to stop offering take-out and curbside service.  Our restaurant dining rooms will be fully closed as of midnight tonight. Drive-Thru and McDelivery service continue to be available.

Working closely with our franchisees, select restaurants may continue take-out service in communities where there are specific needs, including locations near hospitals and healthcare facilities.

We thank our guests for their ongoing support of restaurant employees as they work hard to provide food to our communities at a time of need. We thank our fantastic restaurant teams for continuing to do their best for our guests every day.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

