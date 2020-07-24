Statement from the Privy Council Office

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Privy Council Office (PCO), with the full support of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General (OSGG), initiated a thorough, independent, and impartial review to examine the concerns raised by past and current employees of the OSGG.

The OSGG is part of the core public administration. As such, Treasury Board policies, including the Policy on Harassment Prevention and Resolution, apply to the Office and its employees.

Harassment has no place in any professional workplace. It is a public service priority to advance efforts to more effectively prevent and resolve issues of harassment.

The PCO, in consultation with the OSGG, is establishing the terms of reference for this work and will immediately take steps to retain the services of an independent third party to conduct the review.

SOURCE Privy Council Office