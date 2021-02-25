SMI 10’659 -0.6%  SPI 13’310 -0.6%  Dow 31’445 -1.6%  DAX 13’879 -0.7%  Euro 1.1029 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’772 -1.8%  Bitcoin 44’389 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9052 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.9% 
25.02.2021 21:04:00

Statement from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - "Shortly after announcing that I would seek his removal through Parliament in accordance with subsection 99(1) of the Constitution Act, 1867, I was informed by Justice Michel Girouard that he is retiring from the bench, effective immediately.

The long, expensive and at times, frustrating road which ended today demonstrates the need for reforms to our judicial discipline process, something that was highlighted in my December 2019 Mandate Letter from the Prime Minister.

To that end, our Government has been developing proposals to reform the process. These reforms would ensure that the judicial conduct process reaches its final decisions in a fair and timely way and at a reasonable cost to the public purse, all in keeping with the requirements of judicial independence.

Canadians deserve better and we are working to ensure that situations like this will not occur again."

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

