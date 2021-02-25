Statement from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - "Shortly after announcing that I would seek his removal through Parliament in accordance with subsection 99(1) of the Constitution Act, 1867, I was informed by Justice Michel Girouard that he is retiring from the bench, effective immediately.

The long, expensive and at times, frustrating road which ended today demonstrates the need for reforms to our judicial discipline process, something that was highlighted in my December 2019 Mandate Letter from the Prime Minister.

To that end, our Government has been developing proposals to reform the process. These reforms would ensure that the judicial conduct process reaches its final decisions in a fair and timely way and at a reasonable cost to the public purse, all in keeping with the requirements of judicial independence.

Canadians deserve better and we are working to ensure that situations like this will not occur again."

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada