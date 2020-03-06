06.03.2020 15:42:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer on the release of repatriated Canadians from quarantine following 14-day stay at the NAV CENTRE

OTTAWA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - On February 21, 2020, the Government of Canada repatriated 129 Canadians who were on the Diamond Princess, which was docked in Japan following an outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus on board the cruise ship. Upon their return to Canada, these individuals were subject to a 14-day quarantine period and have been staying at the NAV CENTRE in Cornwall, Ontario.

This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution because of the extraordinary circumstances faced by passengers on the Diamond Princess and to lighten the burden on the Japanese healthcare system.

Today, I can confirm that all 129 repatriated individuals at the NAV CENTRE have been released from quarantine. These individuals remained asymptomatic for COVID-19 throughout the 14-day quarantine period and, as a result, they pose no risk to others and can safely return to their communities and to their usual activities. To respect the privacy of the individuals leaving quarantine, we will not release further details of their travel plans.

I would like to thank the repatriated Canadians and their families for their patience and cooperation, and their contribution to public health. They have been through a stressful and uncertain experience, and I urge everyone to treat them with respect and compassion.

I would also like to extend my thanks and appreciation to federal partners and the provincial and local public health authorities, the City of Cornwall, Cornwall Community Police Services, the Canadian Red Cross and the NAV CENTRE for their contributions to these repatriation efforts. 

