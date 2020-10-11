+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on October 11, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 180,179 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,608 deaths. Over the past week, labs across Canada have tested an average of over 71,000 people daily, with 2.5% testing positive. As some provinces and territories do not provide updates over the weekend, the next update for the average daily counts of cases, current hospitalizations and deaths will be provided on Wednesday, once these numbers have been compiled. 

The steep rise in cases over the last week is troubling. It also coincides with Thanksgiving planning for many Canadians, which is very different this year. The table will be smaller, and we will be missing those who are not in attendance. What is usually a special tradition for many Canadians, will serve as a hard reminder of how much we are sacrificing to protect ourselves, those we love and our communities.

As difficult as it may be, we need to continue on the right path and recommit, for ourselves and our loved ones, to follow the public health practices that helped us flatten the curve in the spring:  

  • Keep your in-person contacts low. If you are gathering indoors, it is safest if you do so with household members only. And gatherings held outside that include people from outside your household are safest when well-spaced.
  • Remember to physically distance, wash your hands frequently and wear a non-medical mask or face covering in closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact situations where distancing is difficult. And stay home and self-isolate if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
  • Stay informed on the pandemic in your area and follow the advice of your local public health authorities.

While this year's celebrations are very different, we can still be thankful for what we have, including the power as individuals to keep one another safe. Let's all do our part to flatten the curve together and for each other.

For more information on the risks of COVID-19 and how to reduce your risk, see my COVID-19 backgrounder."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

