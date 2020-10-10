+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
10.10.2020 16:00:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on October 10, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 178,117 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,585 deaths. Over the past week, labs across Canada have tested an average of over 71,000 people daily, with 2.5% testing positive. As some provinces and territories do not provide updates over the weekend, the next update for the average daily counts of cases, current hospitalizations and deaths will be provided on Wednesday, once these numbers have been compiled. 

As noted in the epidemiology and modelling update yesterday, we are seeing shifting patterns in the spread of COVID-19 in Canada over time.  For example, while the highest case numbers have been in the 20 to 39 age group over the summer, we are now seeing increasing case numbers in older age groups, where risk of more severe outcomes is higher.

A growing number of outbreaks have also been reported in long-term care and retirement residences in recent weeks. While these outbreaks involve a smaller number of cases than in April and May, we know that spread in these facilities often leads to deaths. We must do everything possible to prevent introduction and further spread of the virus in these settings.

We all have a shared responsibility to help protect those at highest risk. When spread of COVID-19 is kept to low levels in the community this decreases the risk of exposure for older Canadians in our communities and the likelihood that the virus will enter and take hold in care homes.

Your actions can save lives. There are actions you can take to protect yourself and others. Keep your in-person contacts low. Maintain physical distancing. Wash your hands frequently. Wear a mask where distancing is difficult. Stay home and self-isolate if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Always follow the recommendations set out by your provincial/territorial/local public health authorities to keep you and those you care about safer, while reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
09.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
09.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken im Blick: BIZ-Generaldirektor sieht keine Währungsmanipulation der Schweiz
Sunrise-Übernahme durch UPC ist auf gutem Weg - Sunrise-Aktie leicht im Plus
UBS ist gemäss VR-Präsident Weber "nicht auf Brautschau" - UBS-Aktie leichter
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger tief südwärts
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
LafargeHolcim in den USA anscheinend wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten vor Gericht - Aktie im Minus
Novartis erhält EMA-PRIME-Status für Iptacopan zur Behandlung von Nierenleiden - Novartis-Aktie profitiert
AMD-Aktie tiefer, Xilinx-Aktie haussiert: AMD will offenbar Xilinx kaufen - Mehr Konkurrenz für Intel
Bullenmarkt beim Bitcoin? Krypto-Trader erwarten ruhiges Quartal für Altcoins

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschierte derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB