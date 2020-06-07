07.06.2020 17:55:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on June 7, 2020

OTTAWA, June 7, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of Saturday, June 6, there are now 95,057 confirmed cases including 7,773 deaths and 53,614 or 56% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 1,868,000 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 5% of these testing positive overall. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 33,000 people daily. These numbers change quickly and are updated regularly on Canada.ca/coronavirus.

This past week, Statistics Canada released findings from their "Canadian Perspectives Survey Series 2: Monitoring the Effect of COVID-19" study, which sets out to understand the impact of the global pandemic on Canadians. These efforts are key to the Government of Canada's evidence-based approach to COVID-19.

I was pleased to see that 92% of participants confirmed they have been practising physical distancing, and 95% have reported washing their hands more regularly. These measures have been part of our core advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While this is encouraging, I am concerned about Canadians' mental health. Almost one in five participants reported symptoms consistent with moderate or severe anxiety. The results also show more Canadians have increased their consumption of alcohol and junk food or sweets since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mental health is critical to our overall health, and as a community, we must learn to prioritize it. While social interactions and activities might look different right now, Canadians should be actively looking for safe ways to socialize, engage in physical activity and make healthy choices. This can include virtual calls with friends and family, at-home or outdoor workouts, healthy food choices and if needed, seeking virtual mental health resources.

Please take advantage of mental health resources available to you, either through your place of employment, or through your provincial or territorial governments. You can also visit Health Canada's website for more information and resources at Canada.ca/coronavirus or reach out for support using the Wellness Together Canada portal. The app is free and available online and through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Please take care of yourselves and your families, and please stay safe."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Warren Buffetts Value-Strategie in der Coronakrise das Nachsehen?
Megaübernahme voraus: Britischer Pharmakonzern AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Megaszenarien: Wie viel ist dran an Bitcoin-Prognosen von 200'000 Dollar und mehr?
Neue Normalität: In diesen Branchen sorgt die Corona-Pandemie für neue Trends
KW 23: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Skalierbarkeit im Fokus: Ethereum könnte kurz vor einer Rally stehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB