28.06.2020 18:00:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on June 28, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 103,032 cases, including 8,516 deaths. 64% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,640,315 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive. These numbers change quickly and are updated daily in the evenings on Canada.ca/coronavirus.

June is Pride Month – a time for LGBTQ2+ communities and their allies to come together to celebrate our diversity from a place of inclusion, empathy and love.   

LGBTQ2+ rights have been hard-won and there is still much to accomplish – particularly with regard to discrimination, racism and transphobia within and beyond LGBTQ2+ communities. Nevertheless, Canada has come a long way over the past 50 years and there are many victories to celebru8Hyate, including the amendments to the Canadian Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on "gender identity or expression."

Though the celebrations this year look a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am inspired by the innovative ways Canadians are showing their pride loudly and vibrantly.

Because the COVID-19 outbreak is still ongoing, there remains an active risk of spreading the virus. Unfortunately, large-scale in-person celebrations increase this risk. I applaud the decisions of Pride Festival organizers around the country to move quickly to organize virtual festivities. Given the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated stressers that are known to impact mental health, virtual celebrations are an important opportunity for individuals to connect and promote positive mental health.

For example, Pride Toronto – one of the largest Pride parades in the world – is going virtual, highlighting local collectives, artists, makers, and performers on its online portal.

The theme of Capital Pride this year is "Wherever We Are!" underscoring the need for everyone to stay colourful and proud regardless of where we are physically.

No matter how, when, or where you are taking part in this year's Pride festivities, it is important for you to do so safely in order to protect yourself and others. Follow the advice and guidance of your local public health authority. Washing your hands frequently and practicing physical distancing is key. In areas where COVID-19 is still active, wear a non-medical mask or face covering to provide an additional layer of protection when you can't maintain 2-metres physical distancing.

LGBTQ2+ communities face unique health challenges, including stigmatization, exposure to violence, food insecurity and barriers in access to care. In light of Pride, I would like to acknowledge not only the health and social challenges you face, but to commend and celebrate your resilience."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Deutsche Behörden prüften Wirecard-Bilanz mit nur einem Mitarbeiter
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Können Bitcoins schon bald bei PayPal erworben werden?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
Analyst findet nach Rally warnende Worte für Nintendo-Aktie
KW 26: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Warnung eines Analysten: Was für Tesla-Anleger jetzt wichtig ist

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB