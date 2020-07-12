Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on July 12, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

"There have been 107,347 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,773 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 3,183,516 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

As the novel coronavirus continues to circulate in Canada and around the world, and with daily case counts rising globally, Canadians are advised to avoid all non-essential travel outside Canada and all cruise ship travel until further notice. Within Canada, a number of provinces and territories have eased their travel restrictions. However, it remains in your best interest to stay close to home and limit travel as much as possible.

If you must travel outside Canada for essential reasons or you intend to travel within Canada but outside of your home province/territory, it is very important to plan carefully and travel responsibly. Each individual traveler must consider the risk of exposure to COVID-19 throughout the entire duration of their trip including all stops along the way and while in transit.

Most importantly, stay home if you have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

Be aware of the situation at all locations on your itinerary. You may be subject to different restrictions, quarantine or self-isolation requirements and public health measures when travelling to a different country or a different province or territory within Canada.

Follow the rules in place to protect you and others while using public transportation. It is often not possible to maintain physical distancing on board buses, trains or planes so wearing a non-medical mask or face covering is a must.

Practice public health measures throughout your travels – maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and wear a non-medical mask or face covering when it is not possible to maintain a two-metre distance from others, or when mandated by local or travel authorities.

Pack the essentials. Always carry with you a pocket-sized hand sanitizer and a non-medical mask or face covering that you can wear when required.

Have a plan for self-isolation or quarantine as needed. If you are travelling across jurisdictions, have a plan to self-isolate or quarantine for 14-days where and when required, at your destination or upon returning home.

Be mindful that you could get sick. Despite taking every precaution, you may contract COVID-19 while travelling. Monitor your health and if you experience even mild symptoms, avoid contact with others. Contact the local public health authority for next steps on seeking care.

For more information about travel during COVID-19, visit Canada.ca/coronavirus."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada