Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on July 11, 2020

OTTAWA, July 11, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

"There have been 107,126 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,759 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 3,142,700 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

It's another summer weekend, something we all look forward to. For those of you looking to take an excursion, I'd like to share a few timely reminders for safe travel during this pandemic. Tomorrow, I'll have some advice on domestic and international air travel, but today, we'll stay closer to home.

A number of provinces have started to ease their travel restrictions, allowing travel to cottages and campgrounds. A number of Parks Canada locations also resumed camping services late last month.

Before you leave home, monitor your health. If you are feeling sick, cancel your travel plans and avoid contact with others, except to see a health care professional.

If you are up to heading to the great outdoors—camping or visiting a cottage outside your community, you must follow provincial and territorial travel requirements, as well as local public health advice. There is no single epidemic in Canada, but a series of local epidemics. This means that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 may be different at your destination than it is in your home community. Before you travel, refer to the latest information from the local health authority of your destination.

If you are travelling to a cottage or campground in a smaller community, be considerate of local residents by limiting interactions. Get gas, food and drinks before you travel to the cottage or campground to avoid having to visit stores in those communities. That decreases the risk of exposure for you and the community.

All Canadians should continue to follow public health measures while camping or going to cottages by practicing physical distancing and proper hand hygiene, and wearing non-medical masks or face coverings when it is not possible to maintain a two-metre distance from others, or when mandated by local authorities.

Visit Canada.ca/coronavirus for more the latest case numbers, public health advice and guidance."

