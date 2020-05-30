Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on COVID-19

OTTAWA, May 30, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of Saturday, May 30, there are now 89,741 COVID-19 cases, including 6,996 deaths and 48,085 or 54% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 1,631,000 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 5% of these testing positive overall. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 22,300 people daily.

The last few months have been a major shift in all our lives. As we continue to live with COVID-19, I want to acknowledge the challenges we've faced and how we've approached this as a community.

COVID-19 has changed almost every aspect of our lives. We are rethinking everything from how we work and play to how we shop and socialize. Employers are establishing telework options for their employees. Colleges and universities are rethinking their approach to teaching and learning. These measures will be necessary to protect Canadians and our healthcare system as we go forward.

Health care institutions across the country have also put protective measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while preserving continuity of care through services such as virtual medical appointments and scheduling changes to maintain physical distancing.

With health care institutions, allied healthcare professionals, community organisations, volunteers and everyday Canadians coming together, we are all helping to support each other and come through this crisis in the best way possible.

There are many anecdotal reports about people delaying health visits for everything from acute health issues to chronic disease management. It is not surprising that people have had concerns about visiting their healthcare provider or emergency room for treatment during COVID-19. However, I want to stress that it is very important that you not miss or delay getting attention for your health concerns and prevention visits. Your healthcare providers are there, making efforts everyday to ensure you are able to seek care safely."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada