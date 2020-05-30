Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020 18:00:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on COVID-19

OTTAWA, May 30, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of Saturday, May 30, there are now 89,741 COVID-19 cases, including 6,996 deaths and 48,085 or 54% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 1,631,000 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 5% of these testing positive overall. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 22,300 people daily.

The last few months have been a major shift in all our lives. As we continue to live with COVID-19, I want to acknowledge the challenges we've faced and how we've approached this as a community. 

COVID-19 has changed almost every aspect of our lives. We are rethinking everything from how we work and play to how we shop and socialize. Employers are establishing telework options for their employees. Colleges and universities are rethinking their approach to teaching and learning. These measures will be necessary to protect Canadians and our healthcare system as we go forward.

Health care institutions across the country have also put protective measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while preserving continuity of care through services such as virtual medical appointments and scheduling changes to maintain physical distancing.

With health care institutions, allied healthcare professionals, community organisations, volunteers and everyday Canadians coming together, we are all helping to support each other and come through this crisis in the best way possible.  

There are many anecdotal reports about people delaying health visits for everything from acute health issues to chronic disease management. It is not surprising that people have had concerns about visiting their healthcare provider or emergency room for treatment during COVID-19. However, I want to stress that it is very important that you not miss or delay getting attention for your health concerns and prevention visits. Your healthcare providers are there, making efforts everyday to ensure you are able to seek care safely."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Parallelen zu 2009? - Morgan Stanley hält neuen Mega-Bullenmarkt für möglich
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
US-Gericht lässt Klage gegen UBS, CS und anderen wegen Devisenskandal zu
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"
Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Mega-Vergütungsplan: 775 Millionen Dollar für Tesla-Chef Elon Musk
Kurssprung bei Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stimmt Analysten skeptisch
Ausgeprägte Rezession: KOF-Konjunkturbarometer erreicht im Mai historischen Tiefstand
EU-Kommission verteidigt Auflagen für staatliche Lufthansa-Hilfen - Aktie im Sinkflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB