Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on COVID-19

OTTAWA, April 26, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of Sunday, April 26, there are 45,791 cases of COVID-19 and, sadly, 2,489 deaths. We have completed tests for more than 691,000 people, with approximately 7% of those tests confirmed as positive. These numbers represent what we know at this moment, and change quickly. I encourage Canadians to consult Canada.ca/coronavirus for the latest information.

Canadians are making huge sacrifices to help stop the spread of COVID-19—from staying home as much as possible to foregoing physical contact with friends and extended family members. But these actions are starting to pay off, as we are seeing some encouraging results. The road is still long, but what we continue to do today will benefit us tomorrow.

I realize these times are tough for everyone. It is more important than ever to take care of ourselves. If you are struggling at home with anxiety, fear, violence, depression, problematic substance use or any other mental health concerns, there is help. You can find a full range of supports and resources through the new Wellness Together Canada mental health and substance use support portal. You can also access the portal through Canada.ca/coronavirus or the Canada COVID-19 App.

Let's continue to support each other get through these challenging times—helping others and kindness matter. It is needed to sustain our spirits and shared humanity through this difficult time."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada