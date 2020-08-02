+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
02.08.2020 18:00:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on August 2, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 116,599 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,941 deaths. 87% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested 4,098,752 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 40,665 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive and an average of 461 cases were reported daily from across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many changes to our daily lives. You may be feeling a range of different emotions during this time, and that's okay. You are not alone if you feel that COVID-19 has made it more challenging to maintain your emotional and psychological well-being, but we can overcome these challenges together. There are many things we can do to take care of our mental health and it is especially important to do so during the pandemic. The Public Health Agency of Canada has published tips on how to take care of your mental and physical health during this time.

Should you require mental health supports, there are resources available to help. The Wellness Together Canada portal for mental wellness and substance use issues offers a wide range of resources and support for Canadians. You can access support workers, social workers, psychologists and other professionals for confidential chat sessions or phone calls though the link above or by texting WELLNESS to: 686868 for youth and 741741 for adults.

Alternately, you can call your primary health provider, a registered psychologist, or another mental health provider in your community. Kids Help Phone is also available 24 hours a day to Canadians aged 5 to 29 who want confidential and anonymous care from professional counsellors. Just call 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) or text CONNECT to 686868.

If you are in immediate danger or need urgent medical support, call 911. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566 (24/7). If you are experiencing family violence or gender-based violence, you can access services and supports in your province or territory. The health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic go beyond the illness itself. By taking steps to care for our mental health, we can improve our overall health.

By increasing our COVID-19 know-how and avoiding high-risk setting/situations as much as possible, Canadians can keep transmission low and minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Canada – for us, for our families, for everyone. You can find resources here to help guide you."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Siemens Healthineers vor Milliardengeschäft: Kauf von Varian Medical Systems angekündigt - Prognose nach Zahlen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Diese drei US-Gesundheitswerte empfehlen Wells Fargo-Experten Investoren
Rohstoffe im Juli 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Deswegen haben Cannabis-Aktien an Schwung aufgenommen
Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
KW 31: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB