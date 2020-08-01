+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 18:00:00

Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on August 1, 2020

OTTAWA, Aug. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 116,312 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,935 deaths. 87% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested 4,050,358 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 40,665 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive and an average of 461 cases being were reported daily from across the country.

While many of our priorities have had to change during the COVID-19 pandemic, staying physically active should remain near the top of the list because it is important for maintaining our physical health and mental well-being. We can all stay active and safe this summer by keeping up with tried and true public health practices, being be mindful of the risks posed by different activities, and making informed choices. When choosing how and where to exercise during the pandemic, remember to keep a two-metre physical distance from others and take advantage of Canada's outdoor wide-open spaces that pose a lower risk than indoor closed spaces.

Summer is a great time to enjoy activities in lower risk environments such as parks and trails; individual activities such as bike riding and jogging; and low contact sports such as golf and tennis. Wherever you enjoy the great Canadians outdoors, limit yourself to a small and consistent social circle and be mindful of potential exposure risks in shared facilities or in places where people may gather. Plan ahead and take precautions any time you are in a 3-Cs high risk situation (closed spaces, crowded places or in close contact):

  • Wear a non-medical mask or face covering when indoors in public spaces, outdoors where you can't keep a physical distance of 2-metres from others, and/or as directed by your local public health/authorities
  • Carry a Health Canada-approved hand sanitizer and clean your hands often

By following these simple precautions, Canadians can continue to enjoy the benefits of physical activity, while also doing their part to keep COVID-19 transmission low in our communities. You can find more information and resources to help guide you, here."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

