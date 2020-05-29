Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 02:06:00

Statement From The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group, represented by White & Case LLP, and the Exchange Bondholder Group have jointly submitted a proposal to Argentina that supports the country with front-loaded cash flow relief in excess of $36 billion over nine years.  The joint proposal is supported by Argentina's largest creditor constituencies, and is on more favourable terms for Argentina than the prior proposals submitted by the Ad Hoc Bondholder Group and Exchange Bondholder Group.

The joint proposal has been specifically designed in good faith to meet the macro-fiscal objectives expressed by the Government, and represents a considered and responsible initiative by international asset managers who have invested in Argentina on behalf of millions of savers around the world. The groups are balancing a fiduciary obligation to make decisions in the best interest of these savers, while at the same time recognising the difficult circumstances facing the Argentine government, including in responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group encourages the Argentine government to seize this opportunity. We are confident the joint proposal provides the basis for a collaborative solution that will both serve the interest of the Argentine people and help to restore the trust of the international financial community.

For media enquiries:

Greenbrook

Email: ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952 2000

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 61.04
4.16 %
Lonza Grp 478.00
3.26 %
Givaudan 3’430.00
2.97 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
2.76 %
Novartis 83.38
2.71 %
Swisscom 492.80
1.17 %
Sika 167.70
1.02 %
UBS Group 10.50
0.72 %
Swiss Re 67.20
-0.59 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.10
-1.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
28.05.20
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
28.05.20
Negative Rates: Four Real World Experiences
28.05.20
Weekly Hits: Robotik und Drohnen – Zwei Megatrends in einem Paket / China – Internetkonzerne im Fokus
28.05.20
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigten sich im Donnertagshandel fester. Die US-Börsen wiesen rote Vorzeichen aus. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB