18.07.2020 21:58:00

Statement from Minister Mendicino regarding Major League Baseball in Canada during COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Over the last several weeks, the Government of Canada has worked closely with Major League Baseball and all levels of government to develop a safe restart plan for play, while putting in place strict health protocols and effectively managing the borders in order to protect the health and safety of Canadians throughout COVID-19.

"As part of MLB's restart plan, the Public Health Agency of Canada initially assessed their proposal to allow the Toronto Blue Jays to hold preseason training on their home-field in Canada. The core elements of the proposal required Toronto Blue Jays personnel to remain isolated within the Rogers Centre and adjacent facilities during preseason training. Most importantly, all Toronto Blue Jays training would be at the Rogers Centre and there would be no cross-border travel for either the Blue Jays outside of Canada or any opponent team into Canada for the duration of preseason training.

"Based on these conditions, and with the agreement of provincial and municipal health authorities, PHAC concluded MLB and the Toronto Blue Jays had a robust plan to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada for the preseason.

"The MLB and Toronto Blue Jays were then issued a National Interest Exemption Letter, permitting players and staff to enter Canada for preseason training only.

"Following that decision, the Government of Canada continued discussions with the MLB and Toronto Blue Jays regarding the regular season that would have the team play home games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. However, unlike preseason training, regular season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opponent teams into and out of Canada. Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high.

"Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety. As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB's regular season at this time.

"We have shared this news with the Blue Jays organization. We remain open to considering future restart plans for the post-season should the risk of virus transmission diminish. We wish the Blue Jays the best of luck as they start the regular season.

"Canada has been able to flatten the curve in large part because of the sacrifices Canadians have made. We understand professional sports are important to the economy and to Canadians. At the same time, our government will continue to take decisions at the border on the basis of the advice of our health experts in order to protect the health and safety of all Canadians".

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’449.00
0.91 %
Alcon 55.56
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.49 %
Givaudan 3’730.00
0.30 %
Nestle 108.74
0.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
-1.19 %
Swiss Re 75.82
-1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 196.50
-1.80 %
Adecco Group 45.30
-2.43 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-2.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.20
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV
17.07.20
Vontobel: Doppelte Renditechance mit LafargeHolcim, Logitech, Straumann und Temenos
17.07.20
SMI-Anleger schalten einen Gang zurück
17.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Gelingt der Durchbruch über 3’400 Punkte? / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart blockiert weiter
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Starke Kurse erwartet: Diese US-Aktien empfehlen Experten für das dritte Quartal
Wirecard-Skandal: Inhaftierter Manager will kooperieren - Wirecard-Aktie tiefrot
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verbilligt sich
Swisscom verkauft wohl Belgacom-Anteile - Swisscom-Aktie wenig bewegt
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Netflix enttäuscht beim Gewinn - Anleger lassen Netflix-Aktie abstürzen
SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB