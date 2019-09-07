Statement from Minister Goodale regarding Hurricane Dorian

OTTAWA, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement.

"Our thoughts are with all Canadians affected by Hurricane Dorian, as well as with the first responders, search and rescue volunteers and emergency managers working hard to keep people safe.

I have received a request from the Province of Nova Scotia to provide assistance in restoring essential services and ensuring the welfare of the public in the wake of damage left by Hurricane Dorian. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted their formal request for federal assistance.

The Government Operations Centre has dedicated staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in Nova Scotia. Officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners on planning the details of this assistance, including support from Canadian Armed Forces. The federal government will make resources available to deliver aid and assist with evacuations, where necessary. Citizens can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to help support the response efforts throughout Atlantic Canada.

I strongly encourage impacted residents to follow the directions and advice of their municipal law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank the first responders working tirelessly to keep everyone safe.

The Government of Canada, through the Government Operations Centre, continues to monitor and assess the situation carefully."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada