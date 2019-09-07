07.09.2019 21:23:00

Statement from Minister Goodale regarding Hurricane Dorian

OTTAWA, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement.

"Our thoughts are with all Canadians affected by Hurricane Dorian, as well as with the first responders, search and rescue volunteers and emergency managers working hard to keep people safe.

I have received a request from the Province of Nova Scotia to provide assistance in restoring essential services and ensuring the welfare of the public in the wake of damage left by Hurricane Dorian. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted their formal request for federal assistance.

The Government Operations Centre has dedicated staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in Nova Scotia. Officials are working closely with federal and provincial partners on planning the details of this assistance, including support from Canadian Armed Forces. The federal government will make resources available to deliver aid and assist with evacuations, where necessary. Citizens can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to help support the response efforts throughout Atlantic Canada. 

I strongly encourage impacted residents to follow the directions and advice of their municipal law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank the first responders working tirelessly to keep everyone safe.

The Government of Canada, through the Government Operations Centre, continues to monitor and assess the situation carefully."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Neues Paradigma am Ölmarkt
06.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Georg Fischer - Aufwärtskorrektur im bestehenden Abwärtstrend!
06.09.19
Vontobel: Neue Credit Linked Note auf Thyssenkrupp
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
02.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf U-BLOX
02.09.19
Raiffeisen: Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
China will ähnliche Digitalwährung wie Facebook herausbringen
Wirtschaftliche Situation könnte Bitcoin bis auf 28'000 US-Dollar treiben
SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
So lief es für Buffett-Aktien im bisherigen Jahresverlauf
KW 36: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Oerlikon-Aktie fester: Oerlikon ernennt Philipp Müller zum neuen Finanzchef
UBS plant offenbar Reorganisation des Investment Banking - Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentiertd sich nach mauen Arbeitsmarktdaten uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB