Statement from Minister Blair regarding the winter storm in Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, Jan. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:

"I have received a request from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, regarding the winter storm that hit the province on Friday. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted their formal request for federal assistance to help citizens in need. This request from the province includes mobilization of the Canadian Armed Forces to provide support to areas of the province affected by the severe winter weather.

The Government Operations Centre has staff working to coordinate the federal response to the situation in Newfoundland and Labrador. Canadians can be assured that all levels of government are working together to deliver the required help.

I strongly encourage impacted residents to follow the directions and advice of local law enforcement and first responders. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank the first responders working tirelessly to support Canadians in need."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada