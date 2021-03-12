SMI 10’852 -0.3%  SPI 13’634 -0.4%  Dow 32’596 0.3%  DAX 14’501 -0.5%  Euro 1.1106 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’706 -1.0%  Bitcoin 52’398 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9320 0.8%  Öl 69.4 -0.3% 
12.03.2021 16:26:00

Statement from Judy R. McReynolds on Signing of HR1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today released the following statement from Judy R. McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO, on the passage of HR1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, that includes significant financial assistance for multiemployer pension plans:

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

"Not only is this a significant step for the pension plans, but importantly this is encouraging news for the families of our ABF Freight Teamster drivers, dockworkers and retirees. The financial security of our employees in retirement is incredibly important to us, and we believe these grants to the union pension plans enable those retirees to receive the full, promised pension benefits they earned during their careers."

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens 
Email: jhavens@arcb.com 
Phone: 479-494-8125

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-judy-r-mcreynolds-on-signing-of-hr1319-the-american-rescue-plan-act-of-2021-301246485.html

SOURCE ArcBest

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:12 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
08:23 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
07:32 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
06:48 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Roche-Aktie schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie schlussendlich höher
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt laut Studie auch vor asymptomatischer Infektion - Aktien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht auf rotem Terrain aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch höher -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Novartis-CEO: Spielen die Rolle, die wir aufgrund Fokussierung spielen können - Novartis-Aktie fällt letztendlich zurück
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Bachem-Aktie im Höhenflug: Bachem wächst im Pandemiejahr kräftig
Tech-Werte im Fokus: Diese Aktien könnten sich im März lohnen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit