Statement from Island Express Helicopters

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All services (regular and charter) were suspended immediately following the tragic accident on Sunday, January 26.

The shock of the accident affected all staff, and management decided that service would be suspended until such time as it was deemed appropriate for staff and customers.

