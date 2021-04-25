 Statement from Health Canada on AstraZeneca and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines produced at Emergent BioSolutions | 25.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’187 -0.3%  SPI 14’418 -0.1%  Dow 34’043 0.7%  DAX 15’280 -0.3%  Euro 1.1053 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’013 0.0%  Gold 1’778 -0.3%  Bitcoin 46’153 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9138 -0.4%  Öl 66.0 0.4% 

25.04.2021 23:20:00

Statement from Health Canada on AstraZeneca and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines produced at Emergent BioSolutions

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is aware of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent inspection of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, Maryland, which noted multiple areas of concern. Health Canada would like to reassure Canadians that all AstraZeneca vaccines imported into Canada from this facility are safe and of high quality. Janssen vaccines produced at this site have not entered the country.

Health Canada has verified that the 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine imported into Canada from this facility meet quality specifications. The Department reviewed test results of all vaccine lots that came into Canada, as well as the company's quality control steps implemented throughout the manufacturing process to mitigate potential risks of contamination.

Janssen vaccines anticipated to come into the country next week do not come from this facility.

Whether a drug or vaccine is manufactured domestically or abroad, Health Canada verifies that both the formulation and the facilities that make them comply with Canada's high standards before approving them for the Canadian market.

Health Canada continues to work with the FDA and to further review the report in detail to determine whether any further actions are required to protect the safety of Canada's future vaccine supply from this facility.

Canadians can be assured that Health Canada is taking all necessary steps to ensure that any products coming from this facility will only be used if they are safe and effective.

SOURCE Health Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
23.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Ölkonzerne in CHF
23.04.21 Marktüberblick: SAP setzt Rally fort
23.04.21 Anleger schalten Gang zurück
23.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Abprall am 50er-EMA im Wochenchart
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Buffett-Investments 2021: Diese Branchen machen mehr als 80 Prozent des Buffett-Portfolios aus
Dogecoin-Hype ungebrochen: Hundecoin nun in Top 10 der grössten Kryptowährungen
So könnte sich Bidens geplante Steuererhöhung auf den Bitcoin-Kurs auswirken
Experte positiv gestimmt: Der Goldpreis kann 2021 wieder auf 2'000 US-Dollar pro Unze steigen
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Italienischer Rüstungskonzern Leonardo steigt bei HENSOLDT ein
Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Jim Cramer wird vorsichtig und zieht Geld aus seiner Stiftung ab - Diese Faktoren beunruhigen ihn
Freiheiten für Geimpfte - EU-Behörde gibt Entwarnung für Astrazeneca

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit