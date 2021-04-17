 Statement from CNH Industrial | 17.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’263 0.6%  SPI 14’398 0.7%  Dow 34’201 0.5%  DAX 15’460 1.3%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’033 1.0%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 56’969 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9201 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -0.2% 
CNH Industrial Aktie [Valor: 22447447 / ISIN: NL0010545661]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.04.2021 18:05:00

Statement from CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial
14.52 CHF -2.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen


London, April 17, 2021

CNH Industrial confirms that it is has terminated discussions with FAW Jiefang with regard to the Company’s On-Highway business, and is continuing to pursue its existing plans for a spin-off of these activities in early 2022.

CNH Industrial believes there are significant opportunities to develop its On-Highway business by accelerating the deployment of ever more sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure, in line with the EU’s Green Deal ambitions.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
16.04.21 Marktüberblick: Wall Street setzt Rekord-Rally fort
16.04.21 SMI - Dividendensaison voraus
16.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Oberer Trendkanalbereich im Fokus / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca
Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?
Moderna-Schweiz-Chef stützt "Lonza-Version" von Berset
Pfizer-Chef: Wahrscheinlich dritte und jährliche Impfdosis notwendig - Pfizer-Aktie stärker
ABB erhält Auftrag für Züge in Norddeutschland von Stadler Rail - ABB-Aktie in Grün
SMI legt zum Handelsschluss zu -- Dow Jones schliesst auf Rekordhoch -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelswoche im Plus
Starke Daimler-Zahlen: Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen - Daimler-Aktie mit Gewinnen
Tesla statt VW: Elon Musk wollte Herbert Diess als Tesla-CEO
LUKB steigert Gewinn im ersten Quartal 2021 kräftig - Anleger griffen bei LUKB-Aktie zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit