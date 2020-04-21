21.04.2020 12:05:00

Statement from CMA president on historic contribution by CMA Foundation

OTTAWA, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - At the CMA, we are thrilled to see the CMA Foundation (CMAF) make this historic donation to address some of the urgent needs identified by the medical community. The goal of the CMAF is to fund programs and initiatives that affect the health of Canadians and impact physicians and medical learners. And COVID-19 is proving to be the biggest health challenge our generation has seen to date.

During this pandemic, we have seen Canada come together like never before. People cheering for health workers in their neighbourhoods. Tremendous efforts to bring protective equipment to those who need it the most. And organizations stepping up to bring resources to our health care system.

It makes us very proud to see the CMAF play this leadership role in philanthropic giving at a time when the health care community needs it most.

Dr. Sandy Buchman
President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Nachrichten

