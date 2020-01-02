02.01.2020 01:05:00

Statement From Bob Johnson On The Passing Of Former NBA Commissioner David Stern

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The sports world and the NBA lost a visionary business leader and a force for racial participation and opportunity at all levels of the NBA with the untimely passing of David Stern. I was honored, under David's leadership and encouragement, to become the first African American majority owner of an NBA basketball team, the Charlotte Bobcats. David's legacy will be that of a one-of-a-kind individual who nurtured and built a sports league that will leave an indelible and giant footprint in the global arena of sports competition and the unifying culture of sports in our lives."

The RLJ Companies logo. (PRNewsFoto/The RLJ Companies)

Bob Johnson is Founder of Black Entertainment Television and Founder and Chairman of The RLJ Companies.

About The RLJ Companies: The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in a publicly traded hotel real estate investment trust (REIT); private equity; 401k financial services; automobile dealerships; content streaming; and video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson founded Black Entertainment Television (BET).  For more information visit: www.rljcompanies.com

Media inquiries:  Michelle Curtis 301.280.7701 or press@rljcompanies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-bob-johnson-on-the-passing-of-former-nba-commissioner-david-stern-300980330.html

SOURCE The RLJ Companies

