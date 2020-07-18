18.07.2020 20:45:00

Statement from Aflac Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos on the Passing of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As our country continues its long journey toward racial equality for all, the entire Aflac family mourns the loss of Congressman John Lewis — a true giant, unabashed pioneer of the civil rights movement, and constant stalwart for driving fairness and justice.

Civil rights pioneer and iconic United States Congressman John Lewis receiving Aflac’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the company’s annual reception with the Congressional Black Caucus in 2006

"From the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and the march on Washington to providing the voice of a generational movement in the halls of Congress for 33 years, John Lewis was an original freedom fighter and authentic friend to Georgia, Aflac and our more than 5,000 U.S. employees. As undaunted in spirit as he was in the face of physical brutality during the civil rights marches, he was equally undeterred in his passion for justice and zeal for the better angels of America's nature in his last physical battle against cancer. He was and will always be a lion, a true American hero, and a beloved voice of hope and wisdom.

"My wife Kathelen and I were privileged to know and bear witness to John's grace and dignity for more than 30 years and were honored to bestow upon him Aflac's Lifetime Achievement Award at our annual Congressional Black Caucus reception in 2006. To this day, Kathelen considers an occasion to introduce John at an event in Washington an experience of a lifetime.

"As we consider current events and while looking back on the amazing life of John Lewis, it is fitting that we honor his legacy by uniting as one nation under God to ensure his ideals are met and that his scars were not earned in vain."

