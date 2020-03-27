27.03.2020 03:58:00

Statement - COVID-19: In person Service Canada Centres to be closed

GATINEAU, QC, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development issued the following statement:

"COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges across our country. Service Canada employees, along with many other public servants, have been working around the clock to deliver essential supports to Canadians during this difficult time. That work continues. 

During a time when we are asking most Canadians to stay home, we need to make sure our service delivery model follows the best public health advice, while also meeting the needs of Canadians.

At this time, we will be closing in person Service Canada Centres. Let me be clear: Canadians will still be able to access their benefits. The best way to apply remains online at: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html.

Employees at Service Canada sites will turn their attention to serving Canadians over the phone. Our Citizen Service Officers will be providing personalized service support for EI and pensions applications, in addition to the services provided over the phone by our call centres. This will allow more Canadians to get the support they need, while better protecting both them and our staff.

We recognize that this might be a challenge for some Canadians who prefer to receive services in person. I want to assure Canadians that we are committed to ensuring they all have access to the supports they need and deserve. Service Canada Community Outreach and Liaison Service staff are contacting communities to offer alternate service delivery methods that will continue to support access to critical programs, services and benefits.

This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to make sure our response reflects the unprecedented challenges we face. Along with serving Canadians, health and safety is and will remain our top priority."

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.03.20
Nachfrageprognosen für Öl im freien Fall
26.03.20
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
26.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.03.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
26.03.20
Weekly Hits: Health Care – Gesundheit hat oberste Priorität / E-Commerce – Zwei Stay at home-Profiteure
25.03.20
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bitcoin wird die 20'000 US-Dollar-Marke bald wieder übersteigen
Zur Rose-Aktie bricht ein: Zur Rose lanciert Wandelanleihe über 175 Millionen Franken
Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Börsen klettern bis Handelsschluss deutlich -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
Novartis tritt Corona-Konsortium bei - Aktie fester
Valora führt Kurzarbeit ein und streicht Dividende - Aktie verliert deutlich
Italienische Forscher identifizieren neue SARS-CoV-2-Genvarianten, die Anhaltspunkte für die Epidemiologie des Coronavirus liefern
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar zulegt - zum Franken über 1,06
Sonova-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Sonova senkt wegen Coronavirus seine Prognose
SIX: Spanische Börsenaufsicht CNMV genehmigt BME-Angebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Börsen klettern bis Handelsschluss deutlich -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstagnachmittag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex ins Plus drehen. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich schwach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB