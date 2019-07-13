13.07.2019 19:33:00

Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President on Threat of ICE Raids

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, (MI) on the threat of ICE raids this weekend:

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"There are reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be moving forward with an operation targeting undocumented immigrants with court-ordered removals across major cities.

"The U.S. Conference of Mayors has longstanding policy recognizing and appreciating the economic and cultural contributions immigrants make to America's cities. Conference policy also supports keeping families together and building trust with immigrant communities and opposes policies that discriminate against and target law-abiding immigrants.

"Most importantly, the U.S. Conference of Mayors stands ready to work with Congress on comprehensive legislation that will sustain and lift up an immigration system long overdue for reform. We have reached yet another critical moment and the time to act is now."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-us-conference-of-mayors-president-on-threat-of-ice-raids-300884420.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.07.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.07.19
OPEC in der Sackgasse – Ölmarkt droht 2020 erneutes Überangebot
12.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
12.07.19
SMI bleibt auf Konsolidierungskurs
12.07.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bodenbildung auf dem Prüfstand / Kühne & Nagel – Käuferseite bereitet Ausbruch vor
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Daimler-Aktie gibt ab: Neue Gewinnwarnung veröffentlicht
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit höherem Gewinn - Aktie springt an
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht ein: Thomas Cook hofft auf finanziellen Befreiungsschlag - Condor-Verkauf auf Eis
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Facebooks Libra unter Beschuss: Sollte der Facebook Coin von der Zentralbank kontrolliert werden?
KW 28: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Powell-Kritik an Facebooks Libra bringt Bitcoin unter Druck
Bilanzsaison voraus: Experte setzt trotz sinkender Gewinne auf steigende Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der SMI rutschte weiter ins Minus ab. Der DAX befand sich in einem impulsarmen Handel auf Richtungssuche. Nach seinem Rekordstand am Vortag legte der Dow Jones erneut zu. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB