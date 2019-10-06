+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Kansas City Shooting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI) and President of the United States Conference of Mayors on the shooting in Kansas City (KS):

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"Another U.S. mayor joins the ranks of too many of his colleagues who will be comforting the victims, attending funerals of the murdered and helping his city to heal following a mass shooting. America's mayors stand with Kansas City, KS Mayor David Alvey and the entire Kansas City community following the shooting early this morning.

"People across America have told our national leaders to do something. Ninety percent of Americans support strengthening the background check system and the U.S. Conference of Mayors has made passage of such legislation a top priority. Washington has long been in a position to help us prevent such tragedies, but so far has failed to do so. How many mass shootings will it take?"

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-us-conference-of-mayors-on-kansas-city-shooting-300932702.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

