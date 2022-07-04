Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
05.07.2022 01:25:00

Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Highland Park Mass Shooting

WASHINGTON, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director, Tom Cochran, on today's mass shooting in Highland Park (IL):

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"Today as we celebrate our nation's independence and the freedoms we enjoy, we are reminded that we are not free from gun violence and that nothing, not even a Fourth of July parade in a suburban community, is immune. Every day gun violence kills more than 100 people in our country. Today, in one community alone, at least six people are dead and dozens more injured, apparently because a young man had access to a high-powered weapon and decided to target innocent children and families celebrating our country's birth.

"The nation's Mayors stand with Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, the police officers and other officials who quickly responded, treated the wounded and guided those at the parade to safety, and the entire Highland Park community. Once again, we send our condolences to the victims and their families.

"As the nation's mayors speak out once again to decry yet another mass shooting, along with a daily death toll that occurs on the streets of cities across the nation, we all must ask what else we can do to reduce gun violence in our country. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act enacted just one week ago will help and is an indication that Congress can act, but as today demonstrates more must be done in our cities, our states and in Washington."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-us-conference-of-mayors-on-highland-park-mass-shooting-301580299.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

