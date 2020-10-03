03.10.2020 16:38:00

Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on COVID Diagnosis for President and First Lady

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the President and First Lady testing positive for the Coronavirus:

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"The nation's mayors wish the President and First Lady a full and swift recovery. Our thoughts are with them and the millions of other Americans affected by this pernicious virus. We remain grateful to all those who continue to fight to keep us safe—the healthcare providers, first responders and scores of essential workers. Under unimaginable circumstances, their commitment to easing the pain of so many represents the very best of our great nation. In the days ahead, we must all follow their lead—to look out for one another—and do whatever we can to help our communities recover and heal."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-us-conference-of-mayors-on-covid-diagnosis-for-president-and-first-lady-301145174.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

