25.02.2022 00:40:00

Statement by The U.S. Conference of Mayors on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Ukraine:

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

"As President of the United States Conference of Mayors, I join my fellow mayors across America in condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin's actions are a threat to our collective security and international peace. We stand with Ukraine's mayors as they lead their cities, and we stand with the democratic government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they resist this war of aggression. We will continue to work to support the freedom of Ukraine, the larger Ukrainian community, and our fellow mayors who serve the Ukrainian people."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-the-us-conference-of-mayors-on-ukraine-301490292.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

