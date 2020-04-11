+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
Statement By The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors

FRIANT, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors have jointly agreed to extend the temporary closure of our tribal casino, originally effective from March 16 to a tentative date of April 12, 2020 – to a new tentative date of May 31, 2020. This extended temporary closure continues to serve as a precautionary measure to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the CDC recommendations, and in collaboration with Governor Gavin Newsom and our local government.

(PRNewsfoto/Table Mountain Casino)

Table Mountain Rancheria will continue to monitor the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Governor Newsom's updates and status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

Our tribe will now implement a "Furlough Program" as of Monday, April 13, 2020, but will continue to cover the premiums for our employees' medical benefits.

The health, safety and welfare of our patrons, employees and tribal membership remains a priority to Table Mountain Rancheria.

During this challenging health crisis in our community and nationwide, our Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors would like to extend our support, gratitude and prayers to all First Responders, Educators, Truck Drivers, Grocery Stores and Essential Workers.

As One Nation we Stand United: One Cause, One Fight – A CURE

#communitystrong

Please note:  Our property has not experienced an exposure; this is solely a precautionary temporary closure to protect our community and team members.  Full property sanitization measures are being undertaken multiple times throughout this closure.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-the-table-mountain-rancheria-tribal-council-and-casino-board-of-directors-301038971.html

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

