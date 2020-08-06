06.08.2020 23:43:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the upcoming retirement of Stephen McNeil as Premier of Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Stephen McNeil's upcoming retirement as Premier of Nova Scotia:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank Premier McNeil for his service to Nova Scotia and Canada.

"Over the years, he has demonstrated strong leadership for both the province and the country, including during this unprecedented time. Through his efforts to advance the Atlantic Growth Strategy, promote clean energy, and, most recently, to support the Safe Restart Agreement and Team Canada's fight against the impacts of COVID-19, Premier McNeil has been a great partner in the federation.

"Together, we made important progress on the issues that matter most to Nova Scotians and all Canadians, and his strong advocacy for his province and Atlantic Canada will be missed at the First Ministers' table.

"I thank Premier McNeil for his 17 years of dedicated public service, and wish him and his family the very best in the future."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Nachrichten

