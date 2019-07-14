14.07.2019 19:49:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the terrorist attack in Somalia

OTTAWA, July 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the terrorist attack in Somalia:

"On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who, together with her husband Farid, was killed in the terrorist attack in Kismayo, Somalia. Our thoughts are also with those who were injured or lost loved ones.

"Ms. Nalayeh's work showcased positive, uplifting, and inspiring Somali stories, and was a testament to the role of the free press in broadening people's perspectives and defending diversity and inclusion. Her loss is deeply felt in Canada, and in Somali and journalistic communities around the world.

"Canada strongly condemns this heinous attack, and will continue working with Somalia and other international partners to address the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism. Together, we must create a safer, more peaceful world, where the media freedom so central to healthy democracies and strong societies can flourish."

