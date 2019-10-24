+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 23:10:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the Premier of the Northwest Territories

OTTAWA, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of Caroline Cochrane as Premier of the Northwest Territories:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Caroline Cochrane on being chosen by her peers to lead the Government of the Northwest Territories.

"I look forward to working closely with Premier Cochrane and the Government of the Northwest Territories to address the needs and priorities of Northerners. Together, we will make life more affordable for families, and make it easier for them to find a place to call home. We will also bring clean power to more communities, and connect them to the reliable, high-speed internet they need to build a better future.

"I extend my sincere thanks to Bob McLeod for his years of service as Premier of the Northwest Territories, and wish him all the best in the future."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Nachrichten

