04.08.2020 00:59:00

Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next premier of Newfoundland and Labrador:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Dr. Andrew Furey on his successful bid to become the leader of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador and the next premier of the province.

"I look forward to working closely with Dr. Furey to keep our communities safe and healthy as we safely restart the economy over the coming months.

"Together, we will also take action to advance key priorities for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. This includes investing in health care, continuing to support joint infrastructure projects, and creating good middle class jobs in the province through partnerships like the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

"I thank Dwight Ball for his service to Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada, and his hard work over the past months as part of Team Canada to combat the impacts of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe and healthy. Over the past few years, we have also worked closely together to renew the Atlantic Accord, fight climate change, protect our environment, and build an economy that works for everyone. I wish Dwight and his family the very best in the future."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.71
4.13 %
Sika 206.70
3.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 346.40
3.03 %
SGS 2’460.00
2.89 %
CS Group 9.99
2.82 %
Swisscom 492.60
1.40 %
Swiss Re 72.58
1.14 %
Nestle 109.32
1.13 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 56.68
0.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
03.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.08.20
Turbulenzen beim US-Dollar
03.08.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Bank Cler will wohl Kunden im nächsten Jahr Kryptowährungen anbieten - BKB-Aktie steigt
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB