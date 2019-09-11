Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Manitoba
OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Manitoba:
"Manitobans have chosen to re-elect a majority government led by the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.
"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my sincere congratulations to Brian Pallister on his re-election as Premier."
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
