Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Manitoba

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Manitoba:

"Manitobans have chosen to re-elect a majority government led by the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my sincere congratulations to Brian Pallister on his re-election as Premier."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office